'We are the shamed ones': A birth mother appeals for more support after adoption

"No one ever talks about the birthmother. We are the shamed ones." That's what OITO listener Kelly Garland wrote us a few months back, which helped inspire this episode. She walks Piya through her experience of giving her child up for adoption in the 1980s and reflects on the stigma she faced, the lack of support she received, and what's changed in the years since. 12:08

