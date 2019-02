Audio

Wayne Grady, David Chariandy -- The Full Episode

Wayne Grady on his novel Up from Freedom, David Chariandy on his Canada Reads contender Brother, Uzma Jalaluddin on three YA novels you should read now, and more.

Social Sharing

Wayne Grady on his novel Up from Freedom, David Chariandy on his Canada Reads contender Brother, Uzma Jalaluddin on three YA novels you should read now, and more. 53:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories