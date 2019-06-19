News · Audio

Watching the World Cup with Diana Matheson

A history-creating guest. Midfielder Diana Matheson's stoppage time goal against France at the London Olympics in 2012 gave Canada a bronze medal. She backed that up with a second Olympic bronze at Rio. Matheson has more than 200 Caps with the Canadian National team. Four World Cups. Three Olympics. Team Canada since 2003. She plays professionally for the Utah Royals...and along the way she also picked up an economics degree from Princeton. There's a good news - bad news story in Diana Matheson's 2019 FIFA campaign. The bad news is, a foot injury has sidelined her for the duration of the tournament. The positive spin on that is she's freed up to provide expert colour commentary on the tournament, and help give viewers insights on Team Canada's mindset, throughout the World Cup.

Social Sharing