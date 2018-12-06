Watch the Polytechnique shooting vigil LIVE

A ceremony to honour the 14 victims of the Polytechnique Massacre will be held starting at 5pm at the lookout on Mont Royal in Montreal. There will be a light display by Moment Factory and Catherine Bergeron, whose sister died in the massacre, will speak. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend.
