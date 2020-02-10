WATCH Ottawa promises fix for Muskrat Falls rate hike LIVE
The federal government will negotiate a financial restructuring of the Muskrat Falls hydro project to make it financially sustainable over the long term, potentially sparing Newfoundland and Labrador from a massive spike in electricity rates.
Social Sharing
The federal government will negotiate a financial restructuring of the Muskrat Falls hydro project to make it financially sustainable over the long term, potentially sparing Newfoundland and Labrador from a massive spike in electricity rates. 0:00