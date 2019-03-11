Skip to Main Content
WATCH LIVE | Harry and Meghan at Canada House in London
Live

WATCH LIVE | Harry and Meghan at Canada House in London

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are marking Commonwealth Day with a visit to Canada House in central London.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are marking Commonwealth Day with a visit to Canada House in central London. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us