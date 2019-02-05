Skip to Main Content
Watch Leafs, Auston Matthews announce contract extension LIVE
Live

Watch Leafs, Auston Matthews announce contract extension LIVE

Watch live coverage today at 4 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs announce Auston Matthews’ contract extension.
Watch live coverage today at 4 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs announce Auston Matthews’ contract extension. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us