Skip to Main Content
Watch Edmonton Oilers discuss reports of Peter Chiarelli firing LIVE
Live

Watch Edmonton Oilers discuss reports of Peter Chiarelli firing LIVE

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to address, at noon ET, reports of the firing of general manager Peter Chiarelli
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to address, at noon ET, reports of the firing of general manager Peter Chiarelli 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us