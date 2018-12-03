Skip to Main Content
Watch Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard receive her Olympic medals LIVE
Watch live today at 11 a.m. ET as Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard officially receives her 2012 Olympic gold medal and 2008 Olympic bronze medal in Ottawa.
