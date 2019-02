Audio

Want to date Indigenous? There's an app for that!

People are turning to apps like Tinder and Bumble to find love. But now there's a dating app created with Indigenous people in mind - Rezfox.

Social Sharing

People are turning to apps like Tinder and Bumble to find love. But now there's a dating app created with Indigenous people in mind - Rezfox. 4:19

Popular Now Find more popular stories