Wakaliwood: Ugandan action movie-making

A film studio located in a slum in Kampala, Uganda is coming under the spotlight. It's home to filmmakers who make action movies on a shoestring budget. They touch on serious issues, but are often packed with car chases, kung fu, and shoot-outs. Benedict Moran takes us behind the scenes:
