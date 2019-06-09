Skip to Main Content
Wakaliwood: Ugandan action movie-making
A film studio located in a slum in Kampala, Uganda is coming under the spotlight. It's home to filmmakers who make action movies on a shoestring budget. They touch on serious issues, but are often packed with car chases, kung fu, and shoot-outs. Benedict Moran takes us behind the scenes:
