Voices of the game

For many people hockey has a voice. It's the narrative that makes it come to life. The sound track for the story of so many great games, glorious moments and achievements. Too many to remember. This week former Hockey Night In Canada reporter Scott Russell fills in for host Rob Pizzo. Scott talks to three legendary voices of the game. Foster Hewitt was the pioneer?and the three people on this show have all been honoured by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Award because of the voice they lovingly gave to hockey. Jim Robson made everyone feel welcome as he brought us close to the Canucks way out west. Dick Irvin delivered a sense of history and we couldn't help but be impressed by the glory of the Montreal Canadiens. Joe Bowen is all about spirit. An unrepentant fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. His passion is rarely rivalled and many of us have been caught up in his outright devotion to his team.

