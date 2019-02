Audio

Vish Khanna reviews books on Beastie Boys and The Kids in the Hall

TNC Columnist and music journalist Vish Khanna reviews two books about groups who helped shape popular culture, Beastie Boys Book by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz and The Kids in the Hall: One Dumb Guy by Paul Myers.

