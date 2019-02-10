Vigil for victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur LIVE
Social Sharing
Live
Vigil for victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur LIVE
Ceremony being held at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto to honour the victims of Bruce McArthur, who was sentenced last week to at least 25 years in prison for the murders of eight men.
Social Sharing
Ceremony being held at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto to honour the victims of Bruce McArthur, who was sentenced last week to at least 25 years in prison for the murders of eight men. 0:00