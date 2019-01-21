Audio

Victor Dwyer, David Johnston -- The Full Episode

The Next Chapter columnist Victory Dwyer finds a Canadian companion to Sally Kohn's Opposite of Hate, Musician Jayli Wolf from the electronic music band Once A Tree reveals which book she's reading right now and former Governor General David Johnston on Trust: Twenty Ways to Build A Better Country, and more.

The Next Chapter columnist Victory Dwyer finds a Canadian companion to Sally Kohn's Opposite of Hate, Musician Jayli Wolf from the electronic music band Once A Tree reveals which book she's reading right now and former Governor General David Johnston on Trust: Twenty Ways to Build A Better Country, and more. 53:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories