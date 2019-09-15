News · Audio

Unreserved at TIFF: Indigenous films, directors and #TaikaWatch2019

This week, Unreserved is at one of the biggest and most prestigious film festivals in the world: the Toronto International Film Festival! Follow along as Rosanna Deerchild tracks down a few of the 13 Indigenous filmmakers who are screening films this year — including an exhaustive search for the most sought-after, Maori director Taika Waititi. He's a busy man, but your favourite cousin is determined to find him.

