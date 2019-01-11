Unifor rallies General Motors in Windsor LIVE

The union expects thousands of people to show up at the rally at Dieppe Gardens, after GM rejected union proposals to keep the Oshawa plant open during a meeting on Tuesday. The rally is part of Unifor's campaign to convince GM to keep the Oshawa plant operating.
The union expects thousands of people to show up at the rally at Dieppe Gardens, after GM rejected union proposals to keep the Oshawa plant open during a meeting on Tuesday. The rally is part of Unifor's campaign to convince GM to keep the Oshawa plant operating. 0:00