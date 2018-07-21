2 Uncle Ben's rice varieties recalled in eastern Canada

Mars Food Canada is voluntarily recalling select Uncle Ben's rice products, including its Fast & Fancy Broccoli and Cheddar, and Country Chicken flavoured rice, after learning about possible salmonella contamination in the seasoning pouches in both products. The recall only affects products sold in eastern Canada.

In a statement, the company said it is conducting the recalls "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are working with a limited number of impacted retailers in eastern Canada to have the product removed from store shelves," it said.

The company said while the majority of affected products have already retrieved, customers should check any packages of rice featuring any of the lot codes listed here. It says affected products should not be consumed.

The recall comes amid a flurry of food product recalls affecting Loblaws and Ritz products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Saturday it is recalling Ritz bits sandwich crackers and No Name chicken nuggets for risk of salmonella contamination.

The breaded nuggets, offered at Maxi, Provigo, AXEP and Intermarché grocery stores in Quebec, were sold in boxes of 907 grams with the best before date "2019 MA 15."

The recalled Ritz crackers were sold in packs of 180 grams, 30 X 42 grams and 42 grams. The best before dates are November 2018 to March 2019.