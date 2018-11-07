Skip to Main Content
U.S. Democratic House Leader Pelosi on midterm results LIVE
Live

U.S. Democratic House Leader Pelosi on midterm results LIVE

Nancy Pelosi, poised to return as House majority leader, says the midterm results are about restoring the constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration
Nancy Pelosi, poised to return as House majority leader, says the midterm results are about restoring the constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|