Two ex-convicts are on a mission to build a memorial for people who died in Ontario's Prison for Women

Ann Hansen and Fran Chaisson have been friends for about 40 years. They met while serving time in Kingston, Ontario's Prison for Women, which was shut down by the year 2000 after a government inquiry found offenders had suffered "cruel, inhumane, and degrading" treatment. They speak with Piya about their effort to establish a memorial at the site to ensure the women they knew and grew close to on the inside are not forgotten.

