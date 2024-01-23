Turkey's parliament approves Sweden's membership in NATO

Turkey's parliament on Tuesday approved Sweden's membership in NATO, lifting a major hurdle to the previously non-aligned country's entry into the military alliance.

The legislators ratified Sweden's accession protocol by 287 votes to 55, with four abstentions. The ratification will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to happen quickly.

Hungary is now the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden's accession.

A shift after concessions

NATO member Turkey had been delaying Sweden's membership for more than a year, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups it regards as security threats.

It has been seeking concessions from Stockholm, including a tougher stance toward Kurdish militants and members of a network Turkey blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Turkey had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party in Sweden, as well as Qur'an-burning protests that roiled Muslim countries.

But arguing in favour of Sweden's membership last month, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar cited steps Sweden had taken to meet Turkish demands, including lifting restrictions on defence industry sales and amending anti-terrorism laws.

Sweden has pledged deeper co-operation with Turkey on counter-terrorism and to support Turkey's ambition to revive its EU membership bid.

Last month, the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee also gave its consent to Sweden's bid in the first stage of the legislative process, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent its accession protocol to lawmakers for approval.

Turkey's main opposition party also supported Sweden's membership in the alliance, but a centre-right party and the country's pro-Kurdish party declared they would oppose it.

"Sweden's steps concerning its extradition of wanted criminals or the fight against terrorism have remained limited and insufficient," Musavat Dervisoglu, a legislator from the Good Party, told parliament.