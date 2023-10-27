No TTC subway service on parts of Line 1 and other weekend changes you need to know about

The TTC says there will be subway closures and service adjustments starting this weekend due to track work and special events.

Saturday closure on Line 1 from St. George to St. Andrew:

On Saturday, Oct. 28, there will be no subway service on the University side of Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations.

Shuttle buses will not operate along University Ave. to avoid construction and expected traffic. Instead, the TTC says it will increase service on downtown surface routes.

For those heading downtown on Saturday, there are a few options:

Anyone on the University side of Line 1 can take a 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound services at College St., Dundas St., Queen St., or King St.

People on the Yonge side of Line 1 can connect to westbound services at Wellesley Station, College Station, Dundas Station, Queen Station, or King Station.

Museum, Queens Park, and St. Patrick stations will be closed.

"While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work," the transit agency said.

For those attending Halloween Fest at Bay Lower Station, The TTC will operate special express shuttles from Broadview and St. George stations. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC News)

Sunday late subway start from St. George to Broadview:

On Sunday, Oct. 29, subway service on the portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between St. George and Broadview stations, will start by 10 a.m. to accommodate beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station along the route, while TTC staff will be available to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations.

Sherbourne station will be closed.

How to get to the TTC's Halloween Fest:

The TTC will operate special express shuttles to Bay station from Broadview and St. George stations.

At Broadview station, signs will guide customers to boarding and offloading locations on Danforth Ave.

At St. George station, Halloween Fest Express buses will operate from the bus bay.

Early closure on Line 1, Monday to Thursday:

From Monday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 2, subway service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations will end nightly at 11 p.m. due to track work.

Shuttle buses will run and TTC staff will be available to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations.

Emergency Water Main Repairs - King St. E.:

Until Saturday, Nov. 4, the TTC is adjusting service along King St. E. to accommodate emergency water main repairs by Toronto Water.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, 501B replacement buses will service stops along King St. E. in both directions between Bay St. and Queen St. E.

Between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, the following streetcar services will divert:

503 Kingston Road service will operate each way along Queen St. E. to King St. E. via Church St.

504 King streetcars will operate between Dundas West station and Church St. Replacement buses will operate between King and Church streets and the Distillery District at Mill and Cherry streets.

Other closures and diversions to be aware of:

OXI Day Parade:

On Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 83 Jones buses will divert to accommodate the OXI Day Parade along Danforth Ave.

Buses will divert in both directions between Donlands Station and Jones Ave. via Greenwood Ave. and Gerrard St. E.

Halloween on Church:

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m, 94 Wellesley buses will divert to accommodate Halloween on Church.

Buses will service stops each way between Wellesley Station along Yonge, Gerrard, and Jarvis streets, to Wellesley St. E.

If you require Wheel-Trans service, TTC customer service staff members are available for assistance