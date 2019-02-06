Skip to Main Content
Trump reveals World Bank nominee LIVE
Live

Trump reveals World Bank nominee LIVE

U.S. President Donald Trump announces U.S. candidate for World Bank president
U.S. President Donald Trump announces U.S. candidate for World Bank president 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us