Trump drops plan to impose tariffs on Mexico

The U.S. and Mexico agree to a deal on rules around border security and immigration. But did the U.S. President's threat come at a cost? Linda Feldmann with the Christian Science Monitor, and Dave Levinthal at the Center for Public Integrity, discuss the implications with Natasha Fatah on CBC News Network.
