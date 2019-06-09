Skip to Main Content
Trump drops plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
News·Video

The U.S. and Mexico agree to a deal on rules around border security and immigration. But did the U.S. President's threat come at a cost? Linda Feldmann with the Christian Science Monitor, and Dave Levinthal at the Center for Public Integrity, discuss the implications with Natasha Fatah on CBC News Network.
