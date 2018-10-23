Skip to Main Content
Trudeau announces carbon tax plan for holdout provinces LIVE
Live

Trudeau announces carbon tax plan for holdout provinces LIVE

Prime Minister Trudeau will unveil the plan for provinces that do not comply with the national climate plan.
Prime Minister Trudeau will unveil the plan for provinces that do not comply with the national climate plan. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us