Skip to Main Content
Tribute ceremony for victims and survivors of Humboldt Broncos crash
Video

Tribute ceremony for victims and survivors of Humboldt Broncos crash

The people who were involved in the Humboldt Broncos' bus crash were honoured during a special ceremony at Humboldt's Elgar Petersen Arena.
The people who were involved in the Humboldt Broncos' bus crash were honoured during a special ceremony at Humboldt's Elgar Petersen Arena. 1:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us