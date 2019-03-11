Skip to Main Content
Transport minister takes questions on Ethiopian airlines crash LIVE
Live

Transport minister takes questions on Ethiopian airlines crash LIVE

Marc Garneau addresses the Ethiopian airlines crash and the investigation of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft involved.
Marc Garneau addresses the Ethiopian airlines crash and the investigation of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft involved. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us