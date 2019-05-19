Skip to Main Content
Traditional Cowichan food knowledge passed down through generations
When Jared Williams was growing up he would often accompany his grandmother as she gathered and prepared food in their Cowichan territories, BC. He recalled her teaching him one of the Cowichan methods for curing salmon, which included harvesting ferns and alderwood, and hanging the fish to dry with a salt rub.
