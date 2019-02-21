Audio

Trade deadline day

We are less than a week away from one of the most anticipated days on the NHL calendar, trade deadline day. The one day that can put a team over the hump and get them one step closer to hoisting Lord Stanley, or handicap them for years to come. That's the uniqueness of this day, it can make or break a team's fortune. This year four Canadian teams have a legitimate shot at winning the Stanley cup which makes the next few days all the more intriguing. Another interesting aspect to this day is the media coverage. Specifically the wall to wall television reporting as sports networks go all out to out duel each other for the highest ratings. Our 3 guests this week all had significant impacts on trade deadline day. Craig Button was the general manager of the Calgary Flames for 3 years from 2000-2003. His acquisitions played an integral role in the Flames Stanley Cup run in 2004. He joins Rob to discuss his deadline moves as well as his being an analyst on TSN's trade deadline coverage. Stephane Matteau was acquired by the Rangers on Deadline Day in 1994 and went on to score one of the biggest goals in New York Rangers history. He talks about his trade to the Big Apple and subsequently winning the Stanley Cup. Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz catches up with former NHLer and current Washington Capitals studio analyst Alan May who was traded a whopping 4 times on Deadline Day.

