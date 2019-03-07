Skip to Main Content
Tory leader responds to Trudeau's SNC-Lavalin statement LIVE
Live

Tory leader responds to Trudeau's SNC-Lavalin statement LIVE

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement on the SNC-Lavalin affair
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement on the SNC-Lavalin affair 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us