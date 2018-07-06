Along with more hot weather this weekend, Toronto residents can expect subway and road closures due to two big festivals and lots of construction in the city.

TTC subway Line 1, between Lawrence and St Clair stations, will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Shuttle buses will be running along Yonge Street, stopping at each station along the route. Riders can still use the 97 Yonge bus, in addition to the University side of Line 1, as alternatives during the closure.

Line 2 open late Sunday between St. George, Broadview

Parking will be restricted on the west side of Yonge Street between Eglinton and St. Clair avenues to help reduce congestion on Saturday.

Wheel-Trans service will be available upon request from any station through the weekend.

In addition, on Sunday, Line 2 will open late between St. George and Broadview stations while crews perform subway track maintenance on the Bloor Viaduct. Subway service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Castle Frank, Sherbourne and Bay stations will be closed on Sunday, but all other stations will remain open for fare sales and transfers. Shuttle buses will run throughout the morning.

Festival season in full swing

From Friday to Sunday, the Taste of Lawrence Festival will take over Lawrence Avenue East between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road.

All lanes of Lawrence Avenue East, from Birchmount Road to Warden Avenue, will be closed to traffic starting from 10 a.m. Friday to midnight Sunday.

Salsa on St. Clair is an annual festival celebrating Latin culture. (Submitted by salsaintoronto.com)

Meanwhile, the 14th annual Salsa on St. Clair will take place on Saturday and Sunday on St. Clair Avenue West.

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will close St. Clair between Winona Drive and Christie Street from 8 a.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.

If you need to cross St. Clair Avenue West, buses will be running on a detour route on Davenport Road between Bathurst Street and Oakwood Avenue.

Motorists can expect traffic delays in the area and are advised to consider alternate routes.