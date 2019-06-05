Skip to Main Content
Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors pre-game talk LIVE (Courtesy NBA TV)
News·Live

Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors pre-game talk LIVE (Courtesy NBA TV)

Coaches take questions ahead of Game 3 tonight in Oakland, Calif., and locker-rooms open to media.
Coaches take questions ahead of Game 3 tonight in Oakland, Calif., and locker-rooms open to media. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|