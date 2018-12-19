Skip to Main Content
Toronto police outline latest on sexual assault allegations at St. Michael's LIVE
Live

Toronto police outline latest on sexual assault allegations at St. Michael's LIVE

Insp. Domenic Sinopoli of Toronto police's sex crimes unit speaks to the media.
Insp. Domenic Sinopoli of Toronto police's sex crimes unit speaks to the media. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|