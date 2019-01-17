Skip to Main Content
Toronto police assault update LIVE
Live

Toronto police assault update LIVE

Toronto police discuss their investigation into the assault of social justice lawyer David Shellnutt
Toronto police discuss their investigation into the assault of social justice lawyer David Shellnutt 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us