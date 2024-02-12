Toronto man dies one month after downtown stabbing

A Toronto man who was stabbed last month has now died, Toronto police say.

Matthew Crosby, 46, was stabbed on Jan. 11 after an argument between two individuals turned physical, Toronto police said in a news release Monday.

Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard W. and Lower Spadina Avenue and Crosby was rushed to hospital, where police say he died from his injuries on Feb. 9.

Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-camera or video surveillance to contact police or Crime Stoppers.