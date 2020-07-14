Toronto cyclist Matthew Cuesta began a journey 46 days ago to honour George Floyd and spark conversations about anti-Black racism in Canada. He's behind the #46forGeorge initiative, in which he is cycling for 46 kilometres, or running 4.6 kilometres, every day for 46 days straight. Today he completed his goal. He chats here with CBC News Network's Jennifer Hall during his final ride.
Toronto cyclist Matthew Cuesta began a journey 46 days ago to honour George Floyd and spark conversations about anti-Black racism in Canada. He's behind the #46forGeorge initiative, in which he is cycling for 46 kilometres, or running 4.6 kilometres, every day for 46 days straight. Today he completed his goal. He chats here with CBC News Network's Jennifer Hall during his final ride.
Social Sharing
Toronto cyclist Matthew Cuesta began a journey 46 days ago to honour George Floyd and spark conversations about anti-Black racism in Canada. He's behind the #46forGeorge initiative, in which he is cycling for 46 kilometres, or running 4.6 kilometres, every day for 46 days straight. Today he completed his goal. He chats here with CBC News Network's Jennifer Hall during his final ride. 7:11