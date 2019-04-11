News · Audio

Top storylines heading into the NHL playoffs

It's the time of the year that NHL fans have been waiting for, the Stanley Cup playoffs are finally upon us. 16 teams. Eight best-of-seven series in the first round No disrespect to Christmas but "It's the most wonderful time of the year." Every year, there are so many more storylines than simply "who will win each series and in how many games?" and this year is no different! Will 62 wins mean ANYTHING to lightning fans if they don't win the Cup? Can a Canadian team win the cup for the first time since 1993? We can't forget about OV and the Caps going for a repeat. We also have sentimental favourites, goaltending question marks, and dark horses. We are going to try and hit every one of these topics. Justin Bourne from The Athletic joins Rob in studio to go over these topics, and on Ice Level Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. The "Bunch of Jerks" as coined by Don Cherry were the feel good story of the 2019 regular season.

