Top story lines of the season

It's the final week of the NHL regular season. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin next Wednesday. But before we look ahead let's look back on some of the major story lines from this past season. The Tampa Bay Lightning became the 3rd team ever to hit the 60 win mark joining the 1996 Detroit Red Wings and the 1977 Montreal Canadiens. They are almost 20 points better than the second place team and they have 3 players with 90 plus points (Kucherov-Stamkos-Point). It really has been an historical season for the Bolts. For the first time since the 2005-06 season the NHL will average over 6 goals per game. As of April 3rd five players this season will finish with 100 points or more. That's the highest total since the 2006-07 season when seven players reached that mark. As of March 29th there have been 497 comeback wins this season. That is the seventh most in a campaign in NHL history. Former NHL GM Craig Button and current TSN director of scouting drops by to discuss these story lines and gives us his take on why scoring is up in the NHL. Another major story line was Alexander Ovechkin. For the 8th time in his career "the Great 8" hit the 50 goal plateau. For the 8th time in his career he will lead the NHL in goals breaking a tie with Bobby Hull. Ovechkin now has 658 career goals. Is it possible Ovechkin can pass Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 goals? Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic joins host Rob Pizzo. Dom wrote a fascinating article on why he thinks Ovechkin becoming the all-time leading goal scorer is a very attainable feat.

