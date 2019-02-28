Audio

Top 5 Stanley Cup contenders after trade deadline

Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, it's time to turn our focus back to the ice. The Tampa Bay Lightning are without question the best team in the league right now. They are on pace for 130 points this season, which would be the most by any team in the salary cap era. Only the 1977 Montreal Canadiens (132) and the 1996 Detroit Red Wings (131) had more. After that, though, it's kind of a crap shoot. There's arguably a group of six or seven other teams with a legitimate shot at the Cup. The parity this season is crazy. In this episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast, we discuss the top five teams after the trade deadline. ESPN's Greg Wyshynki drops by to chat with host Rob Pizzo to help answer this question. Spoiler alert: Their top five are pretty similar. And on this week's edition of Ice Level. Sophia Jurksztowicz is joined by Jamie McLennan, who was part of TSN's trade deadline coverage. The two take a closer look at the Mark Stone trade and the quiet deadline from the Calgary Flames.

