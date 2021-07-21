Wondering what it's like at the Tokyo Olympics? Ask us your questions
Rising COVID-19 infections, layers of safety protocols, high heat and protests are some of the many challenges facing Tokyo 2020. So what’s going on behind the scenes to keep these Games running? We'll answer your questions.
CBC’s Thomas Daigle is answering your questions live from Tokyo at 8:30 a.m. ET
Organizing one of the world's largest sporting events amid a global pandemic was always going to mean these Olympics would be unprecedented.
Rising COVID-19 infections, layers of safety protocols, high heat and protests are some of the many challenges facing these Games that have just barely started.
So what's going on behind the scenes to keep things on track? And what does it actually look like on the ground in Tokyo?
CBC's Thomas Daigle is answering your questions at 8:30 a.m. ET on just about anything Olympics-related. Leave them in the comments section below.
