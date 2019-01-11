Audio

Three people who evaded tragedy look back on being the ones who survived

OITO producer Lisa Bryn Rundle went on a high school course trip to Costa Rica as a teen. Upon arrival, students were split into two groups. When the kids that weren't in Lisa's group went swimming near some waterfalls, a massive flash flood killed three of them. Now, as an adult, Lisa reflects on being assigned to the other group, and tries to make sense of coming so close to tragedy by reconnecting with two other students who were on that trip.