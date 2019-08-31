Thousands protest Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's provocative decision to suspend the British Parliament for a time before the country's deadline for leaving the European Union came under fire Saturday in London and other cities where protesters took to the streets.

The demonstrations were called ahead of what is expected to be a pitched debate in Parliament this week as Johnson's opponents scramble to try to pass legislation that would block him from carrying out Brexit on Oct. 31 without an approved withdrawal agreement.

An estimated 10,000 people gathered in central London, while others protested in Belfast, York and others cities to show determination to block a "no deal" Brexit. Protesters in London briefly blocked traffic on a downtown bridge and in Trafalgar Square.

While another 2,000 protesters assembled outside the Prime Minister's office in Downing Street, chanting: "Liar Johnson, shame on you!"

A sign read: "#StopTheCoup. Defend our Democracy. Save our future."

I thank everyone who has taken to the streets here in Glasgow and across the whole country to oppose Boris Johnson's smash and grab raid on our democracy.<br><br>We'll do everything possible to stop a disastrous No Deal for which this Tory government has no mandate. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendOurDemocracy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendOurDemocracy</a> <a href="https://t.co/5tgRT4EjHw">pic.twitter.com/5tgRT4EjHw</a> —@jeremycorbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had urged his supporters to come out in large numbers, told thousands of people at a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, that the message to Johnson was simple: "No way. It's our Parliament."

Corbyn said Johnson, who became prime minister through a vote of Conservative Party members instead of a general election, does not have a mandate for shutting down Parliament or for leaving the EU without a deal in place. Many economists and academics think a no-deal Brexit would lead the U.K. into a prolonged recession.

"It's not on, and we're not having it," Corbyn said.

Anti-Brexit protesters gathered outside the gates of Downing Street at Whitehall in London and briefly blocked traffic on a downtown bridge and in Trafalgar Square. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Johnson's decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected galvanized angry crowds of protesters on Saturday.

Organizers said protests were held in more than 30 locations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In London, they chanted: "Boris Johnson, shame on you." Some carried signs reading "stop the coup," in reference to what they say is a move that threatens democracy.

These are the actions of a man who is afraid his arguments will not stand scrutiny. - Bridie Walton, anti-Brexit demonstrator

The protests were organized by the anti-Brexit group Another Europe Is Possible and by Momentum, which is allied with the opposition Labour Party. The group is urging its membership to "occupy bridges and blockade roads."

In Exeter in western England, pharmacist Bridie Walton, 55, said she was attending the first demonstration of her life.

"Nobody voted for a dictatorship," she said, condemning Johnson's suspension of Parliament. "These are the actions of a man who is afraid his arguments will not stand scrutiny."

Johnson's plan is also being opposed by some in Parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.

Their task will be made more difficult if Johnson's plan to shut Parliament for part of the time period before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is carried out.

Johnson's supporters may well be able to delay any proposed legislation from being enacted in time. Tactics could include introducing a variety of amendments that would have to be debated, or the use of filibusters to stall the process.

The shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases scheduled to be heard next week.

Former prime minister John Major has joined one of the lawsuits, raising the likelihood that he will argue in court that the current prime minister, a fellow member of the Conservative Party, is acting improperly by shutting Parliament.

Johnson, who helped lead the successful Brexit referendum campaign, says his government is actively pursuing a new deal with EU leaders and claims opposition to his policy will make it harder to wring concessions from Europe.

Irish 'backstop'

Johnson's opponents are scrambling to pass legislation that would block him from carrying out Brexit on Oct. 31 without an approved withdrawal agreement. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

About 100 people protested outside the city hall in Belfast, the capital of the Northern Ireland, which has become a particular focus in the Brexit negotiations as it has the United Kingdom's only land border with the European Union.

The "backstop" insurance policy, part of the withdrawal agreement negotiated between the EU and Britain's former prime minister and which aims to keep the border with Ireland open, has become the main sticking point in negotiations.

Johnson wants the backstop removed, saying it could leave Northern Ireland operating under different regulatory rules than the rest of the United Kingdom. The EU and Ireland say Britain has yet to come up with acceptable alternatives.

A court case being heard in Belfast next week aims to block Johnson's suspension of parliament on the grounds that a no-deal Brexit would breach the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to the British-run province of Northern Ireland.