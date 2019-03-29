Skip to Main Content
This is how the carbon tax will affect the New Brunswick economy — including you
Video

This is how the carbon tax will affect the New Brunswick economy — including you

Starting today, you'll have to pay more whenever you buy a fossil fuel in New Brunswick. This is how the carbon tax will affect you and the provincial economy.
Starting today, you'll have to pay more whenever you buy a fossil fuel in New Brunswick. This is how the carbon tax will affect you and the provincial economy. 2:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|