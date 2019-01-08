Audio

This is for Andrea

Beverly Ndukwu was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was two years old. Out of four siblings, she was the only one in her family with the disease. But then a fifth sibling came along - Beverly's baby sister Andrea. She had sickle cell too. The sisters developed a special bond, until the disease took Andrea's life. Now, 12 years after Andrea's death, Beverly is living on with sickle cell. And turning her anger into action.