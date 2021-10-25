News · Video

"They moved us out of our houses for 'the greater good.'" | Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

The Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was once known as Black Wall Street. In the early 1900s, it was a centre of Black wealth and a cultural hub for the city’s African American residents, until a race massacre in 1921 changed everything - for decades to come. Representative Regina Goodwin explains how "urban renewal" led to the decline of Greenwood. Watch Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street on CBC Gem.