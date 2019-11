The Weekly · Video

The Canadian researcher who helped expose a new cyber weapon | The Weekly with Wendy Mesley

Whatsapp is suing the Israeli spyware company NSO Group for allegedly using its platform for espionage. But NSO disputes the allegations. The Weekly’s Wendy Mesley speaks to Citizen Lab’s John Scott-Railton about his organization’s research and what it reveals about the future of espionage.

Social Sharing