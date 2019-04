The Weekly · Video

Secularism bill is ‘ethnic cleansing:’ Quebec mayor | The Weekly with Wendy Mesley

Proponents of Quebec’s proposed religious symbols ban say it is necessary to protect the province’s identity. Others say the ban is discriminatory, and one mayor even calls it “ethnic cleansing.” Polls suggest most Quebecers support the idea, but a generational divide remains. Wendy Mesley talks to people on both sides of the debate.

