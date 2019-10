The Weekly · Video

Nancy Pelosi: The woman behind the impeachment inquiry | The Weekly With Wendy Mesley

Nancy Pelosi is an important woman in Washington these days. The House Democratic Speaker is waging a high-stakes battle that could take down the U.S. president. Wendy Mesley takes a closer look at why Pelosi waited until now to launch the impeachment inquiry, and why she’s counting on the American public to support her plan.

Social Sharing