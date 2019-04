The Weekly · Video

How ‘stalkerware’ helps abusers track victims | The Weekly with Wendy Mesley

There are hundreds of apps that can be installed to follow a user’s physical locations at all times. This software is being used by abusers to track their victims and it’s being called “stalkerware.” Many victims don’t even know their device has been infiltrated by an angry ex or abuser. Wendy Mesley talks to a digital activist trying to get tech companies to take the threat a lot more seriously.

