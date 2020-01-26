Hillary Clinton is back, but why now?| The Weekly with Wendy Mesley
In 2016, Hillary Clinton was on track to become America’s first female president, but since she lost, the Clinton brand hasn’t been the same. But now she has a new docuseries, and she is back in the spotlight.
